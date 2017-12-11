Anti-bullying message goes viral

By: The Associated Press/ABC6 News

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman’s video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.

In the video, Keaton Jones said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends.

“People that are different, don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault. But if you are made fun of just don't let it bother you,” said Jones in the viral video.

The video of Jones has been viewed more than a million times online. The teen’s mom posted the video on her Facebook page after she picked him up from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch.

The community is now rallying behind Jones and other kids like him as thousands are telling their stories of bullying.

Among those showing support on Twitter were the Tennessee Titans’ Delanie Walker, singer Kelsea Ballerini, and retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Other celebrities including Chris Evans, Bill Russell, and Snoop Dogg have also voiced support for Jones in anti-bullying messages online.

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

