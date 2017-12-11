FBI, Bomb Squad called to Providence Center - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

FBI, Bomb Squad called to Providence Center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police, FBI, and the State Bomb Squad investigating vandalism of two vans belonging to the Providence Center.

Police arrived to the scene on North Main Street Monday morning, where they found the first van with a large plastic water bottle forced into the exhaust tail pipe.

The second vehicle had damage to the driver-side, gas cap, gas fueling area, vehicle tail pipe, and rear passenger-side tire. In addition, the rear passenger rime/tire/wheel was painted black with an unknown heavy substance with a white rope tied between the tail pipe and the rear wheel.

The FBI and State Bomb Squad say that all material in the vans tested negative for explosives.  

