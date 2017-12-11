Watch the video below and cast your vote for ABC6 Sports Play of the Week! (Dec. 4-10)
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
Brown's Tamenang Choh (Dunk Against PC)
50%
7 votes
PC's Brian Pinho (One-Time Goal Against RIT)
0%
0 votes
Bishop Feehan's Brad Nelson (Dunk Against Prout)
50%
7 votes
P-Bruins Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson (Breakaway Goal Against Utica)
0%
0 votes
ABC6 Sports Play of the Week Nominees (Dec. 4-10)
Posted:
Updated:
By Nick Coit
ncoit@abc6.com
Here are the nominees for ABC6 Sports Play of the Week! These are some of the top plays captured by our cameras from the past seven days. Vote for your favorite through Friday at 4:00 p.m. and the winner will be announced on ABC6 News at 5:30 Friday night.