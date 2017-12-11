Providence school superintendent to review all teacher misconduct allegations

By John Krinjak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Providence school officials announced a big change Monday in how they handle allegations of student abuse.

This comes after the Teachers Union voiced concerns over a spike in false accusations against teachers.

Superintendent Christopher Maher announced Monday he will now personally review every allegation of abuse brought against district employees, to determine whether the case actually warrants a teacher being placed on administrative leave.

The superintendent met with Mayor Elorza and leaders of the school board at the request of Teachers Union President Maribeth Calabro.

She says a new law mandating that every accusation be reported to DCYF has had the unintended consequence of bringing about a slew of "inappropriate, false allegations that could ruin the reputation of accused teachers.

Now the district will no longer be waiting for DCYF to clear an allegation before school officials take action.

"I, as a superintendent, am going to be personally reviewing every administrative leave decision that is made in the district in an effort to bring some, some common sense and some judgement to these decisions."//"What we need to do is look at each one in a case-by-case basis and make a determination if there was something that was a minor infraction that would not require an administrative leave," said Maher.

Recent allegations that a gym teacher at Harry Kizirian Elementary School molested several girls, as well as a violent incident between a student and an administrator at Central High School, have brought increased scruity around how accusations are reported and dealt with.

Officials say they currently have 16 staff members on administrative leave.

