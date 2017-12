By John Krinjak

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) -- Police in Pawtucket are investigating a reported stabbing.

They were called to a home on Carnation Street around 8:30 PM Monday, but police say it's unclear where the stabbing actually happened.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far arrests have been made.

