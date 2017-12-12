Patriots Offense Sputters In Road Loss To Dolphins - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Patriots Offense Sputters In Road Loss To Dolphins

Posted: Updated:

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

       MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Tom Brady was intercepted twice by Xavien Howard and held without a third-down conversion Monday night, and the Miami Dolphins snapped the New England Patriots' eight-game winning streak with a surprising 27-20 victory.

        The Dolphins (6-7) were 11-point underdogs at home, but they kept the Patriots (10-3) from clinching their ninth consecutive AFC East title _ at least for another week.

        Brady went 24 for 43 for 233 yards and one touchdown. Miami sacked him twice and hit him five times, and held the Patriots to 25 yards rushing. New England was 0 for 11 on third down.

        The Dolphins' Jay Cutler threw for 263 yards and three scores, including two to Jarvis Landry. Kenyan Drake had 114 yards rushing and 79 receiving.

        AP-WF-12-12-17 0457GMT
 

