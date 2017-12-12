Cranston West RB Will Such Named Rhode Island's Gatorade Football Player of the Year

Gatorade Press Release

CHICAGO (December 11, 2017) — In its 33rd year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company, today announced Will Such of Cranston High School West as its 2017-18 Gatorade Rhode Island Football Player of the Year. Such is the first Gatorade Rhode Island Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Cranston High School West. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Such as Rhode Island’s best high school football player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced in December, Such joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Mitchell Trubisky (2012-13, Mentor High School, Ohio), Greg Olsen (2002-03, Wayne Hills High School, N.J.), Matthew Stafford (2005-06 Highland Park High School, Texas), Harrison Smith (2006-07 Knoxville Catholic High School, Tenn.), Latavius Murray (2007-08, Onondaga High School, N.Y.), Brock Osweiler (2008-09, Flathead High School, Mont.) and Leonard Fournette (2014-15 & 2012-13, St. Augustine High School, La.). The 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior running back and linebacker rushed for 1,476 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season, leading the Falcons (6-5) to the Division I state quarterfinals. Such also caught eight passes for 126 yards and three scores before breaking his leg in the team’s regular-season finale. Defensively, he recorded 112 tackles, 12 for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles. Such has volunteered locally with Running for Remission, a road race to benefit Hasbro Children’s Hospital, and he has donated his time to multiple community-service initiatives through his church. “Will Such almost single-handedly beat us,” said Charlie Bibeault, head coach of Woonsocket High. “He has everything you could want in a high school player: size, speed and strength. You could tell he was the heartbeat behind that team.” Such has maintained a 3.73 GPA in the classroom. He remains undecided upon a collegiate destination. The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport. Such joins recent Gatorade Rhode Island Football Players of the Year Kwity Paye (2016-17, Bishop Hendricken High School), Nick Andreozzi (2015-16, East Greenwich High School), Alfred Dorbor (2014-15, St. Raphael Academy), Matt Sewall (2013-14, Portsmouth High School), Anthony Francis (2012-13, La Salle Academy), Josh Morris (2011–12, La Salle Academy), Ben Willett (2010-11, Portsmouth High School), and Mike Read (2009-10, Barrington High School) among the state’s list of former award winners. As a Gatorade Player of the Year, Such will be able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program. Every Gatorade Player of the Year state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate and will have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why their selected organization deserves additional support. 12 spotlight grants – one for each sport – will be announced throughout the year. To keep up to date on the latest happenings, become a fan of Gatorade Player of the Year on Facebook and follow the conversation on Twitter #GatoradePOY. For more on the Gatorade Player of the Year program, including nomination information, a complete list of past winners and the announcement of the Gatorade National Player of the Year, visit http://playeroftheyear.gatorade.com/. ###