By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

In high school boys basketball action Monday night, Deyshawn Tengbeh scoring 18 points to help lead East Providence past Juanita Sanchez in nonleague play, 64-55.

In a cross-state matchup & season opener for the Warriors, Seekonk runs past Mount St. Charles, 60-25. Mitch Blanchard scoring 16 points for the home team in the victory.