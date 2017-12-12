‘PVD Safe Stations’ announcement - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

‘PVD Safe Stations’ announcement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence officials want to help end the opioid epidemic.

Mayor Elorza along with Public Safety officials kicked off a new program called “PVD Safe Stations.”

“PVD Safe Stations is an innovative city-wide response, to help those struggling with addiction and substance use disorders. I, along with state and local partners, are committed to tackling this crisis head-on and will continue to provide opportunities to keep people healthy and safe,” said Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza.

The program provides opioid-dependent individuals the ability to connect with treatment and recovery services in Providence. It also allows people go to designated fire stations to seek help.

“If someone comes today or tonight we'll be prepared to hook them into the services and we'll walk through our policy and connect them to the services they need,” said Commissioner of Public Safety, Stephen Pare.

Authorities say this is a soft launch the full program will roll out next month.

