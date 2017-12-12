North Smithfield woman looking for her ‘roadside angel’

By: News Staff

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Smithfield woman is hoping the power of social media will reunite her with the woman who she says saved her life.

23-year-old Avery Beatty was involved in a bad crash on 95 earlier this month and a complete stranger came to her rescue.

Beatty is now trying to track down her “road-side angel.”

It has been almost three weeks since Beatty had the scare of her life.

“I had whiplash, a concussion, a lot of bruising, a swollen face, but considering the accident those are minor injuries considering what could have happened,” said Beatty.

Her car is now a mangled mess after a crash on 95 near Exit 11 on December 1st.

Beatty says the top of a grill fell out of a truck causing an 18 wheeler in front of her to slam on its brakes.

“I tried to brake but swerved right into the big tractor trailer in front of me,” explained Beatty.

Beatty, who went into shock, managed to get into the brake down lane. Moments later, she felt a hand on her shoulder.

“I turned and saw this woman and she hugged me and said she wasn't involved in the crash, but she was going to stay with me and help me,” said Beatty.

The woman, whose name is Denise, climbed into Beatty’s twisted car, got her cell phone, and called her parents and police.

“She pulled glass out of my hair, and held me into they put me on the stretcher and said bye,” said Beatty.

However, Beatty never got the chance to say thank you. She is now turned to social media writing a heartfelt post hoping to find Denise.

“It’s been shared almost 10,000 times, all across the country, people who used to live in Rhode Island,” said Beatty.

Since Beatty does not remember much from that day, she only has a few clues.

“She’s middle aged, thin. She’s my roadside angel. I don’t know what I would have done without her,” said Beatty.

She is hoping to give Denise a big thank you hug back.

“I think it would be the perfect Christmas miracle if I found her,” said Beatty.

Beatty is not even sure if Denise is from Rhode Island, but if anyone knows a Denise, it would not hurt to ask them where they were on December 1st.

