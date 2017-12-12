Former Cranston police chief facing charges - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Former Cranston police chief facing charges

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A former Cranston police chief arrested for assaulting his wife inside their home is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

53-year-old Marco Palombo faces assault and disorderly conduct charges.

Police arrested him after his wife called 911 saying her husband slapped her across the face while she was trying to stop an argument.

Arrest reports say Palombo told officers his wife is a drinker and insisted the confrontation was never physical.

Witness reports claim this is not the first time Palombo hit his wife.

