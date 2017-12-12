Man charged with manslaughter after Fall River bar fight

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, R.I. (WLNE) — A Fall River man is charged with manslaughter in a deadly bar fight.

27-year-old Pholla Mao was arraigned in Fall River District Court on Monday.

Police say the fight happened at the Belmont Club at approximately 2 a.m. Friday.

The victim, 37-year-old Bryce Sabol, of Assonet, was found unconscious and later died at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police say Sabol and another man got into a verbal argument inside the bar and took the fight outside.

Witnesses told police that they saw Mao approach Sabol from the side and punch him once in the head knocking him off his feet.

Police are still investigating the incident.

©WLNE-TV /ABC6 2017