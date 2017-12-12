Man charged with manslaughter after Fall River bar fight - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man charged with manslaughter after Fall River bar fight

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, R.I. (WLNE) — A Fall River man is charged with manslaughter in a deadly bar fight.

27-year-old Pholla Mao was arraigned in Fall River District Court on Monday.

Police say the fight happened at the Belmont Club at approximately 2 a.m. Friday.

The victim, 37-year-old Bryce Sabol, of Assonet, was found unconscious and later died at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police say Sabol and another man got into a verbal argument inside the bar and took the fight outside.

Witnesses told police that they saw Mao approach Sabol from the side and punch him once in the head knocking him off his feet.

Police are still investigating the incident.

©WLNE-TV /ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.