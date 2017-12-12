PawSox respond to stadium proposal

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The PawSox expressed their concern over the latest stadium proposal submitted by the Senate Finance Committee last week.

In a statement, PawSox officials say the bill puts most of the risk on the team.

The Senate Finance chairman says this will help remove the burden from taxpayers because of delays in the proposal the new ballpark can no longer be ready by the goal of April 2020.

The changes submitted last week include several provisions to protect Pawtucket financially.

