Deliberations to begin in home invasion murder trial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Closing arguments have ended in the murder trial of a Rhode Island man accused of fatally shooting another man and gnawing part of a woman’s finger off during a violent home invasion.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Dari Garcia killed Richard Catalano in North Providence in 2014. During the struggle, they say, he also bit off part of Catalano's mother's finger and pistol-whipped his stepfather.

Prosecutors say Garcia was found barricaded inside a room with Catalano’s body, apparently having shot himself after being abandoned by his getaway driver.

They say nobody else could have killed Catalano.

The Providence Journal reports that Garcia’s attorney accused witnesses of tailoring their testimony to the prosecution's case.

He said discrepancies in their stories could establish reasonable doubt.

Jury deliberations are expected to begin Tuesday.

