UPDATE: Inmate death not suspicious

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police along with prison officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the ACI after he was found unresponsive.

40-year-old Christian Boucher died while in custody.

He was recently indicted on second degree murder charges for the death of his girlfriend, Justine Cavaco, in August.

Officials say his death does not appear to be suspicious.

The ACI’s Public Relations Officer, J.R. Ventura, sent ABC6 News the following statement:

Mr. Christian Boucher was found unresponsive in his cell. All the signs point to suicide. Security and medical staff responded immediately performing CPR until Cranston Rescue arrived. Mr. Boucher was transported to RI Hospital by ambulance where he died. The DOC Special Investigations Unit and the Rhode Island State Police are investigating

Boucher was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Providence Superior Court.

