Residents sound off on National Grid response to October outages

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) -- The damage was widespread--some without power for several days.

"This was a historical event that affected the state of Rhode Island, causing significant damage to National Grid's electric infrastructure"

Could National Grid have done a better job of handling this October's Nor'Easter.

Many residents at a state-hosted public hearing Tuesday evening said yes.

Some were critical of the restoration timetable.

"Had this been winter, we would have been really in trouble. Pipes would have frozen," said Ed Pearl of North Providence.

Others questioned how efficiently crews were working.

"It's frustrating to have a crew work on one and get critical lines back up and know that there's another circumstance just hundreds of feet away of similar condition and see that crew leave the area to go elsewhere," said North Smithfield Town Administrator Gary Ezovski.

Gina Marino says the company contracted a crew to fix storm damage at her Johnston home.

But a wiring mistake caused a huge power surge.

"When you reattached a wire wrong to my home, and you destroyed my home and now I'm left with the mess and the lost buyer, and everything else, it's created a tremendous hardship on me," said Marino.

There was some positive feedback. It came from emergency responders.

"There was great communication and professionalism that we saw from National Grid," said Warwick Fire Chief Jim McLaughlin.



"We're always trying to learn from these storms. We're always trying to improve our response," said National Grid Spokesman Ted Kresse.

Governor Gina Raimondo says she hopes that happens.

"It took National Grid almost a week to get the lights back on. Ultimately I hope we learn something from this so National Grid can be better next time," said Raimondo.

