West Greenwich chainsaw wielding suspect sought - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

West Greenwich chainsaw wielding suspect sought

By: News Staff

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — West Greenwich Police is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who lunged at them with a chainsaw Tuesday night.

Police say 38-year-old James Matteson chased officers with the running power tool at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They were at his Meeting House Road home for reports of a disturbance, but when Matteson saw them, he came out of his garage wielding the chainsaw.

Officers were able to get it away from him. However, during the struggle, Matteson took off into the woods.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Matteson should call police at 401-397-7191.

