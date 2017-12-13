Newport councilman charged - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Newport councilman charged

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — A Newport City Councilor is due in court Wednesday for allegedly making obscene phone calls to a teenage boy.

John Florez, 46, was arrested Monday after he claimed a 13-year-old boy was sending sexual and threatening messages to his 13-year-old daughter.

Florez tells the Newport Daily News he repeatedly told the boy to stop and even tried to contact the boy’s grandmother.

Police say Florez called the minor and made several explicit threats to harm the minor.

The councilman was granted temporary restraining order last week to try and stop the boy from contacting his daughter.

Florez was charged with Crank or Obscene Telephone Calls.

Florez vows to fight the charge and has also filed a claim in family court. He is scheduled to appear in Newport District Court for an arraignment.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.