Newport councilman charged

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — A Newport City Councilor is due in court Wednesday for allegedly making obscene phone calls to a teenage boy.

John Florez, 46, was arrested Monday after he claimed a 13-year-old boy was sending sexual and threatening messages to his 13-year-old daughter.

Florez tells the Newport Daily News he repeatedly told the boy to stop and even tried to contact the boy’s grandmother.

Police say Florez called the minor and made several explicit threats to harm the minor.

The councilman was granted temporary restraining order last week to try and stop the boy from contacting his daughter.

Florez was charged with Crank or Obscene Telephone Calls.

Florez vows to fight the charge and has also filed a claim in family court. He is scheduled to appear in Newport District Court for an arraignment.

