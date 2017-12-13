Wrentham Police arrest driver for OUI - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Wrentham Police arrest driver for OUI

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Wrentham Police Department Courtesy of the Wrentham Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Wrentham involving a suspected drunk driver caused traffic problems Wednesday morning.

The driver, 54-year-old Joseph White, of Walpole, slammed his van into a fire hydrant on Route 1A.

The crash, which occurred at about midnight, sent water sky high.

Repairs will now need to be made in the area of Dedham Street and Winter Street in Wrentham Center.

White is due in Wrentham District Court later Wednesday morning.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.