Wrentham Police arrest driver for OUI

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Wrentham involving a suspected drunk driver caused traffic problems Wednesday morning.

The driver, 54-year-old Joseph White, of Walpole, slammed his van into a fire hydrant on Route 1A.

The crash, which occurred at about midnight, sent water sky high.

Repairs will now need to be made in the area of Dedham Street and Winter Street in Wrentham Center.

White is due in Wrentham District Court later Wednesday morning.

