Warwick Teachers Union picket

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Teachers Union staged a picket outside the school board meeting Tuesday night over their latest round of contract negotiations.

The teachers claim the school committee is violating the deal they recently reached last month.

The union says the district agreed to increase the teachers’ salaries by December 21st, but Superintendent Philip Thornton told teachers those increase now would not be available until February.

“I was looking forward to working together with the school committee and school department. In fact, I have to say I met with the head of human resources to try and solve some issues we've had and unfortunately a week later we get this,” Darlene Netcoh of the Warwick Teachers Union.

Prior to these negotiations, Warwick teachers had worked for more than two years without a contract.

