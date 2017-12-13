Newport vandals expected in court - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Newport vandals expected in court

By: News Staff

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The two women seen smiling for the camera while spray painting the cliff walk on November 25th are expected to face a judge Wednesday.

Police say Jocelyn Senecal, 22, and Jenna Seneca, 22, both of East Providence, turned themselves in after a photo was circulated showing them vandalizing the sea wall.

Both suspects have been charged with 1 misdemeanor count of Graffiti and 1 misdemeanor count of Conspiracy. They scheduled to appear in Newport District Court.

