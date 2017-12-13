Mom charged in infant’s death to remain at hospital

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A superior court judge ordered a Warwick mother to remain at Slater Hospital while she awaits trial for the murder of her infant daughter.

Mariah Ramos, 35, is facing second degree murder charges for the death of “Baby Willow.”

According to police, the baby’s father, Ryan Beeley, was sky high on fentanyl and fell asleep on top of her and suffocated the child.

Ramos has been at Slater Hospital for treatment since being charged in her daughter’s death.

