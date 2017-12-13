RIDOT expanding equipment for snow storms

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — As we get further into December, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation is preparing for the impending winter weather.

Officials announced the expansion of equipment, staffing, and technology to better handle winter storms.

They have added 15 new plow trucks expanding the state’s fleet to 142.

“It’s not just the trucks that plow the snow but the trucks like the one that's here behind the governor that allows us to once the snow is gone maintain the bridges and wash them off,” said RIDOT Director, Peter Alviti. “It’s a lot of equipment but it allows us to do our job more efficiently with less people.”

Officials say the goal is to keep Rhode Island open for business and to clean up quickly when storms are done to help residents get back to their daily lives.

