Train derails spilling fuel in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Crews in Taunton are worked to contain a fuel spill Wednesday morning.

A cargo train engine derailed early Wednesday morning spilling fuel next near Mozzone Boulevard.

The front engine of the train went off the tracks, causing about 18,000 gallons of fuel to leak out onto the ground.

Police say the rest of the train's cars stayed on the tracks.

There were no reported injuries and the track is shut down while this is investigated.

