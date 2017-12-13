Train derails spilling fuel in Taunton - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Train derails spilling fuel in Taunton

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Crews in Taunton are worked to contain a fuel spill Wednesday morning.

A cargo train engine derailed early Wednesday morning spilling fuel next near Mozzone Boulevard.

The front engine of the train went off the tracks, causing about 18,000 gallons of fuel to leak out onto the ground.

Police say the rest of the train's cars stayed on the tracks.

There were no reported injuries and the track is shut down while this is investigated.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.