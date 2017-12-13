Reaction: Doug Jones victory

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse saying the defeat of Alabama Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore sends a very strong and important message.

"I hope the message is one that we actually can come together as a country the partisan divide is not as bad as it seems. Alabama just elected a Democrat,” said Whitehouse.

Senator-elect Doug Jones will be the first Democrat to join the Senate from the deep south state in decades. Whitehouse says there will be some noticeable political implications.

"I think it is going to be reverberating around within the Republican party for some time,” said Whitehouse. "I think the mainstream Republican party views this as a race that they lost because their far right would not abandon a catastrophically flawed candidate."

Many other Democrats across the country also sharing their support.

Congressman David Cicilline tweeted out a message shortly after the results came down, writing: "Thank you Alabamians for restoring our faith in the decency of the American people."

As for Whitehouse, he's hoping this win will send a message all the way to President Trump.

"With any luck it will send a message that he needs to be more respectful to the women who have made similar accusations against him,” said Whitehouse.

Senator Jack Reed calls Jones win a victory for working Americans.



"I think what we saw was a victory of common sense and common decency applauded," said Reed.

Reed says Jones should be seated immediately. He also says the Senate should wait to vote on the tax plan until Jones is sworn in.

Rhode Island Democratic Party Chair Joe McNamara also put out a statement Wednesday praising the win saying, "The lessons of this election will be a great teaching tool for us all in the elections ahead."

