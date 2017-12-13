W. Greenwich Police search for man who threatened officers with chainsaw

By: Rebecca Turco

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. – West Greenwich Police are on the hunt for a man who they say threatened officers with a running chainsaw.

Warrants have been issued for James Matteson, 38, for assault on uniform police officers. He also has two outstanding warrants, including felony arson of a vehicle, and 14 prior charges, including domestic simple assault.

Police responded to his father’s house on Plain Meeting House Road around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, after a neighbor called 911 reporting a disturbance.

Chief Richard Ramsay says officers were breaking up a fight outside between Thomas Matteson, Sr., and Joseph Disano of Coventry, when James Matteson came out of the garage, threatening them with a shovel.

"The officers told him to drop the shovel, which he did, but then he picked up a chainsaw,” Ramsay explained. “He didn't come any closer, he just was yelling and screaming, but you couldn't hear it as he was revving the chainsaw."

Officers ordered Matteson to drop the weapon, which he did – before running off while police were trying to keep the other men at bay. The pair were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Thomas Matteson is also charged with obstruction and simple assault. He told reporters police have it all wrong – that he and Disano were not fighting and his son was in the garage cutting wood with the chainsaw. "I think he ran away because they were screaming at him that he's coming at them with something," he said.

Thomas Matteson says he did not know his son had outstanding warrants. He says his son would stay with him from time to time.

“I don’t know where he is,” Thomas Matteson told reporters. “He could be out there frozen somewhere.”

He’s urging his son to turn himself in.

Thomas Matteson and Disano were released with a summons to appear in Kent County District Court on January 3.

