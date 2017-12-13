Brady, Patriots Regroup For #1 Seed Game vs. Steelers

Tom Brady skipped his usual early-week maintenance day and practiced with the Patriots Wednesday to start the week of preparation for the current #1 seed in the AFC, the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Brady had skipped the previous three Wednesday practices for extended treatment on an Achilles injury. He also missed last Thursday's practice because the team played on Monday night, giving them an extra day to prepare.



Rob Gronkowski also returned from his one-week suspension.



The team made multiple roster moves before the week began.



From the AP:

The New England Patriots have signed veteran receiver Kenny Britt.



2009 first-round pick out of Rutgers, Britt was released by Cleveland last week after failing to deliver in his first season after signing a four-year, $32.5 million contract in March. He appeared in nine games with four starts for the Browns, catching 18 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns.



But he was plagued by dropped passes and penalties. He was also sent back to Cleveland along with fellow wide receiver Corey Coleman in October for missing curfew while the team was in Houston to play the Texans.



The Patriots also re-signed defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois. Linebacker Jonathan Freeny and receiver Bernard Reedy were released to make room on the roster. Tackle Marcus Cannon was placed on injured reserve.

