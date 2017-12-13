Task force recommends RI spend $500M on crumbling schools

By John Krinjak

EAST PROVIDENCE (WLNE) -- After spending months touring crumbling schools, the Rhode Island School Building Task Force voted unanimously Wednesday evening to recommend the state spend $500 million in bond money to fix dilapidated schools.

The task force did not specify which schools would receive the money.

Instead any town or city can make their case as to why they should be able to use a chunk of it for a given project.

"What we have today is a plan that will fix these schools, make all schools in Rhode Island warm, safe and dry within the next ten years, and also equip them with modern learning facilities," said Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner.

The vote was held at East Providence Senior High School, which the task force says is among the schools in the worst condition.

The task force is recommending this plan go to the voters--first in 2018 and then in 2022--each time for $250 million.

Before that can happen, Governor Gina Raimondo will have to draft formal legislation, which will go to the General Assembly in January.

