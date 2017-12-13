Task force recommends RI spend $500M on crumbling schools - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Task force recommends RI spend $500M on crumbling schools

Posted: Updated:

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

EAST PROVIDENCE (WLNE) -- After spending months touring crumbling schools, the Rhode Island School Building Task Force voted unanimously Wednesday evening to recommend the state spend $500 million in bond money to fix dilapidated schools.

The task force did not specify which schools would receive the money.

Instead any town or city can make their case as to why they should be able to use a chunk of it for a given project.

"What we have today is a plan that will fix these schools, make all schools in Rhode Island warm, safe and dry within the next ten years, and also equip them with modern learning facilities," said Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner.

The vote was held at East Providence Senior High School, which the task force says is among the schools in the worst condition. 

The task force is recommending this plan go to the voters--first in 2018 and then in 2022--each time for $250 million.

Before that can happen, Governor Gina Raimondo will have to draft formal legislation, which will go to the General Assembly in January.

© WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.