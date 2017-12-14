Warwick elementary school consolidation approved

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Big changes are coming to Warwick schools next yea including two schools closing.

John Wickes and Randall Holden Elementaries will close by the 2018 academic year. In addition, John Francis Brown Elementary will become a preschool and more than 700 six graders from there will be transferred to middle school.

The school committee approved this plan last October, but just decided it would go into effect next year.

