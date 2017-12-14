East Providence man pleads not guilty in girlfriend’s murder - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

East Providence man pleads not guilty in girlfriend’s murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Providence man has pleaded not guilty to killing his girlfriend during a fight.

31-year-old Allen Hanson faced a judge in Providence Superior Court Wednesday morning and was ordered held without bail.

Back in May, Hanson told police his girlfriend, 41-year-old Jennifer Silva, was hit by a car.

However, detectives working the case said Hanson changed his story several times in regards to the alleged hit-and-run, but police were able to determine that a violent domestic dispute had occurred between Hanson and Silva.

Hanson was arrested shortly after and charged with her death.

 “By all means, everything we’ve talked with people, the victim, Jennifer Silva, was a wonderful, wonderful girl. The family is very devastated by this, and they want people to be held accountable for what happened to her,” said Lt. Raymond Blinn of the East Providence Police Department.

