Sandy Hook Promise co-founder speaks out about 5-year anniversary

It's been five years since Nicole Hockley's son Dylan, a first grader, was murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School alongside 25 others.

"He's just a fantastic wonderful little 6-year-old that we miss terribly every day,” said Hockey.

Hockley, who grew up in Cranston, is the co-founder of an organization working to prevent future violence like the Newtown massacre.

"The way I've chosen to honor my son is to lead an organization called Sandy Hook Promise. What I'm asking people to do this year is to know that they can help be a part of the solution,” said Hockley.

A powerful new PSA released this week is hoping to spread that very message.

"I want people to know that they can prevent tomorrow's tragedies from happening,” said Hockley.

On this somber five year mark, Hockley is looking back on this unfathomably difficult day and remembering all of the positives.

"Dylan was just pure love in our family. He was smiling all the time. He was happy. He was autistic and he had some communication issues but he adored his big brother Jake, he adored chocolate and garlic bread as well,” said Hockley.

A virtual moment of silence was held Thursday morning at 9:35. There will also be a vigil Thursday night in Stratford. There are a few other vigils scheduled in the area for this coming weekend.

(C) WLNE 2017