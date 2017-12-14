Hundreds of children to benefit from 10th annual RI State Police Fundraiser

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island State Police fundraiser has collected thousands of dollars worth of toys and gift cards for families in need this holiday season.

Major Christopher Dicomitis, who oversees the Kids, Cops and Christmas campaign, said that this is the 10th year that RISP has teamed up with the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety, Rhode Island Police Chief’s Association, the Rhode Island Department of the Attorney General, The Rhode Island Office of the U.S. Attorney, and other state and local law enforcement agencies to collect toys, gift cards, and other donations for families across the state.

“We are grateful to the many individuals and local corporations who generously donated to this year’s Kids, Cops and Christmas campaign, which will make the Christmas holiday a little brighter for hundreds of children and families throughout Rhode Island,” Major Dicomitis said.

Major Dicomitis and Colonel Ann Assumpico recognized the campaign’s corporate sponsors, including Cardi’s Furniture, CVS Caremark, Hasbro, Ocean State Job Lot, Toys ‘R’ Us, and Walgreens. Major Dicomitis also took time to thanks Benny’s Home and Auto, who has been a major contributor to the campaign over the last 10 years. Major Dicomitis personally thanked the owners, Arnold and Sam Bromberg, and wished them well in their retirement.

Major Dicomitis also thanked the many Rhode Islanders who donated to the cause over the past month, through filling cruisers at the State House Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and the Fill-a-Cruiser event in Warwick, as well as dropping donations off at State Police barracks and local Police Departments.

The donations will be given to various agencies for distribution to deserving families, including: Crossroads Rhode Island; Family Service of Rhode Island; Project Night Vision; A Children’s Friend; The Hispanic Ministerial Association of RI; Multi-Culture Center for All; the Mount Hope Neighborhood Association; the Center for Southeast Asians; the African Alliance; and the Chad Brown Alumni Association, and other agencies serving families throughout the state.

Through the Kids, Cops and Christmas campaign, Major Dicomitis says the aim is to provide a positive holiday experience for children, while also showing them that members of law enforcement are their friends and are in their community to support them.

“Every child and teen deserves a special gift at Christmas,” Major Dicomitis said. “Thanks to the generosity of our corporate donors and the citizens of Rhode Island, we are able to ensure that hundreds of children will have something special under their trees.”

