Attleboro man sentenced to two decades on multiple counts of underage rape

ATTLEBORO, MA (WLNE) – An Attleboro man was sentenced Thursday to serve 18-20 years on a litany of charges related to the rape of a young family member after a three week trial in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol County District Attorney reports.

Robert Brien, 36, of Attleboro, was sentenced Friday following being convicted after five hours of jury deliberation in late November on the following charges:

Two counts of rape of a child – aggravated by age

Two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14

Possession of child pornography

Incest

On July 20, 2012 Detectives from Attleboro Police Department responded to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for reports of a child who had disclosed sexual abuse. Detective Arthur Brillon met with the mother of a six-year-old girl who reported that earlier in the day when she dropped her child off at her grandmother’s house, the grandmother reported that the child made concerning statements leading her to believe the girl had been sexually assaulted by the defendant.

During later interviews with the victim, the young girl disclosed numerous accounts of rape. The defendant also admitted to police about several occasions in which he had sexually abused the victim.

In addition to the two-decade prison sentence, Brien was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation to commence upon his release from prison. The conditions include the defendant registering as a sex offender and the completion of requisite counseling.

Upon his release the defendant cannot live in a home with any children, can have no unsupervised contact with a child, cannot accept any job or volunteer position that puts him in contact with children, and cannot enter into any relationship with the parent of a minor child without permission from the probation department. Brien will wear a GPS monitoring device the entire duration of his probation.

“I want to thank the jury for convicting the defendant of the repeated sexual assaults on an innocent six year old child. He violated the child’s trust and any sense of security she had by engaging in this very despicable and lurid conduct,” said District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III. “I want to thank the victim for her perseverance while the case was pending in court. I hope and pray that she can move on with her life. The lengthy state prison sentence imposed by the court was well-deserved.”

