Police arrest two for violent robbery, search for 3rd suspect

Juan Londono (L) and Daryn Davis (R)
Police are still searching for Joseph Neal
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Pawtucket Police responded to 185 Harrison Street around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired. Once on scene officers located a male victim who reported that he was robbed and his girlfriend had been shot in the head.
Officers soon found a female victim on the third floor of the home, who was conscious and alert with a large volume of blood coming from the left side of her head. The female victim was transported to Rhode Island hospital where she was treated for a grazing bullet wound to the head and released.
After an investigation by Pawtucket Detectives it was learned that three males, known to the male victim, attempted to rob him and during a struggle one suspect fired several rounds, with one striking the female victim in the head.
Pawtucket Police say that on Friday, Detectives with the department along with US Marshals and the RI State Police Violent Fugitive Task Force, apprehended Daryn Davis, 20, of Pawtucket and Juan Londono, 19, of Central Falls.
Daryn Davis is being charged with:
- 1st Degree Robbery
- Conspiracy
Juan Londono is being charged with
- Intent to Commit Murder
- 1st Degree Robbery
- Using a Firearm While Committing a Crime of Violence
- Conspiracy
- Firing in a Compact Area
Davis and Londono will be arraigned tomorrow in 6th District Court.
Pawtucket Police say detectives are still looking for a third suspect, Joseph Neal, 18, of Providence. Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Pawtucket Police Department at 401-727-9100 and contact Detective Dave Silva or Hans Cute.
