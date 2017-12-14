NASA Astronaut blasts off for International Space Station

By: News Staff

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A UMass Dartmouth alumnus and NASA astronaut is preparing for liftoff ahead of a journey to into outer space Sunday.

Captain Scott Tingle, an Attleboro native, will be launching into space on Sunday, December 17th at 1:00 a.m. EST from Kazakhstan.

Tingle’s destination is the International Space Station where he will be conducting various experiments and providing enhancements to the station.

“This is [the] first flight. [I am] honored to be doing it at age 52,” said Tingle. “We have two guitars that are already on board going on up there.”

Tingle, a US Navy Captain, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Southeastern Massachusetts University (Now UMass Dartmouth) and a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University.

Tingle was commissioned as a US Navy officer in 1991, and accrued more than 4,500 flight hours and 54 combat missions.

The launch will be streamed live on NASA’s YouTube channel.

