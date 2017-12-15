Rhode Island State Police beef up patrols for holiday season

By: The Associated Press

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police are beefing up patrols through the holiday season to crack down on dangerous driving.

The agency says it will focus on drivers who are impaired, distracted or overly aggressive.

Colonel Ann Assumpico says state police made 46 arrests for drunken driving in a recent one-month period. That was up from 37 arrests during the same time last year.

Assumpico encouraged anyone who witnesses dangerous driving to call 911.

