Crews respond to deadly fire in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Crews responded to a deadly fire at a Newport condominium early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Bridgeview Condos, Unit #304, on 66 Girard Avenue at approximately 4:34 a.m. Friday for a report of a working fire.

According to fire officials, a 70-year-old man was found unresponsive inside the residence.

They the tried CPR on scene and then rushed to Newport Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The fire department told ABC6 News that a female was also transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire is under investigation.

