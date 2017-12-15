Former Attleboro Police Sgt. sentenced to 5 years in prison

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Attleboro Police Sgt. Richard Woodhead was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted receipt of child porn over the summer.

On Friday, the veteran office broke down as he apologized in a federal courtroom.

Through tears, Woodhead told the court, “I am deeply ashamed to stand before you today on this side of the aisle. I sincerely apologize for my actions.”

He went on to say, “I offer no excuses or justification for my behavior.”

Woodhead was arrested back in April.

The Government said he posted an ad on Craigslist 18 times titled “Perv on Your Daughter” seeking naked pictures of people’s daughters.

A month’s long investigation ended with the search of his South Attleboro home. There, in a secret compartment, investigators found a video of underage boys engaging in sexual acts, pictures of naked underage girls, and acetone that authorities say Woodhead used to get high.

During sentencing, the Defense told the judge that Woodhead has a mental illness adding that there is no evidence he ever hurt a child.

The Government said, “This is not a fantasy. The defendant took too many steps to make it a reality.”

Woodhead’s two kids and wife sat by in the courtroom. He did have a chance for a quick and emotional goodbye before he was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Woodhead's attorneys John Calcagni and John MacDonald issued this statement on his behalf, "Richard Woodhead is a loving father, family and friend. He had a decorated career as a police officer where he spent more than 30 years protecting the Attleboro community. His recent charge in federal court is the product of a late, onset mental illness. Mr. Woodhead is not a sexual predator and there is no evidence of any kind to even suggest he has victimized children. According to his mental health provider, Mr. Woodhead poses no risk to the community or others and his condition is very treatable. He hopes to be remembered for his decades of public service and community contributions, opposed to this recent, isolated aberration from his true character.”

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017