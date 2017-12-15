One person killed in Oxford house fire

By News Staff

OXFORD, MA (WLNE) – A three-alarm house fire took the lives of one Oxford resident and two dogs Thursday night on Scarrapa Road in Oxford.

Firefighters from several surrounding towns responded to the scene around 8:00 p.m. Thursday night, to find the home ablaze. Firefighters say the home was packed with furniture and other debris which could have fed the flames. The home was completely gutted in the fire.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital from the scene with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

