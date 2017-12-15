Attleboro murder suspect arrested in New York City, police searc - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Attleboro murder suspect arrested in New York City, police search for second suspect

Job Williams was arrested Friday morning in New York City Job Williams was arrested Friday morning in New York City
Police are still searching for Jaquan Cohen Police are still searching for Jaquan Cohen

By News Staff

ATTLEBORO, MA (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and Attleboro Police announced Friday that Attleboro and Massachusetts State Police Detectives, with the assistance of New York City Police have arrested one suspect, and are actively seeking another suspect for the murder of Thomas Pomare in Attleboro earlier this month.

Job Williams, 33 of Dorchester, MA was arrested in the Bronx borough of New York City Friday morning and charged with murder.

Williams will be brought to court in the Bronx where he will be charged as a Fugitive from Justice. Police are unsure if he will extradited to Massachusetts immediately to stand trial or if he will fight the extradition process in New York.

Police are asking for help from the public in tracking down Jaquan Cohen, 26, of South Boston, MA. Cohen was charged in Attleboro District Court for the murder of Thomas Pomare in early December.

Police have distributed a wanted poster displaying Cohen’s photograph and are offering a $1000 award for information leading to Cohen’s arrest. The public is warned not to approach or confront Cohen, as Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

