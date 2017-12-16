Connecticut man arrested following chase by local and State Police

By News Staff

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Connecticut man was arrested Friday after being pursued by local and State Police across multiple town lines.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, State Police Troopers arrested Aaron Rugar, 23, of Torrington, CT, following a request for assistance from Foster Police.

State Police say Foster Police reached out for help in apprehending the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident in Foster. The abandoned suspect vehicle was located on Hartford Avenue in Johnston, and after a brief foot pursuit, Rugar, the operator, was taken into custody by State Troopers and Johnston Police.

State Police say Rugar faces multiple charges, including:

Assault With a Deadly Weapon (Vehicle)

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Reckless Driving

7 Counts of Leaving the Scene – Damage to Attended Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Goods.

Rugar was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with complaints of pain, where he was treated and transferred to State Police Headquarters where he will held until he is arraigned.

