Connecticut man arrested following chase by local and State Poli - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Connecticut man arrested following chase by local and State Police

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Connecticut man was arrested Friday after being pursued by local and State Police across multiple town lines.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, State Police Troopers arrested Aaron Rugar, 23, of Torrington, CT, following a request for assistance from Foster Police.

State Police say Foster Police reached out for help in apprehending the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident in Foster. The abandoned suspect vehicle was located on Hartford Avenue in Johnston, and after a brief foot pursuit, Rugar, the operator, was taken into custody by State Troopers and Johnston Police.

State Police say Rugar faces multiple charges, including:

  • Assault With a Deadly Weapon (Vehicle)
  • Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
  • Reckless Driving
  • 7 Counts of Leaving the Scene – Damage to Attended Vehicle
  • Receiving Stolen Goods. 

Rugar was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with complaints of pain, where he was treated and transferred to State Police Headquarters where he will held until he is arraigned.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.