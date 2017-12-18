Smithfield church fire under investigation

By News Staff

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A Fire at a church in Smithfield is under investigation after flames broke out Monday morning.

At the moment, officials are not sure what caused the fire to shoot up the back corner of the New Life Worship Center.

No one was at the church at 6:00 a.m. Monday when the fire alarm came in, but per protocol, ATF assisted the fire marshal to investigate.

Damage is visible at the New Life Worship Center where flames climbed the back corner of the building scorching the outside.

“There was no fire that extended into the building, heavy smoke in the building that were trying to exhaust out,” said Deputy Chief John Sutherland of the Smithfield Fire Department.

According to the fire marshal, The Church held a service here Sunday night. However, since then, no one else had been in the building. They are looking into piles of trash that were thrown out outside the building where the fire began.

“Could fire sustain from last night to this morning probably not but it’s part of the investigation,” said the Michael Sweeney of State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The pastor told ABC6 News that he is still waiting to get an idea of how much work will have to be done in order to reopen.

Services this coming weekend were previously scheduled at the Vets Auditorium for the church’s Christmas Spectacular, but it is unclear whether they will be able to resume normal services here the following weekend.

No one was injured fighting the fire, but because of the bitter cold, firefighters were called in from Johnston, North Providence, and Lincoln and took turns battling the blaze. Approximately 40 firefighters in total.

“We beefed up the alarm and companies came in for a quick rehab and rotated companies through because of the weather,” said Deputy Chief Sutherland.

It is important to note that the fire marshal is still investigating how the fire might have started, and it is not uncommon for ATF to be at the scene as well. In fact, they usually company investigators but especially because it is a church.

