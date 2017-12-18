Train cars ‘hanging over the overpass’

Courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office/Twitter
Courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office/Twitter
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Chris Karnes was on the train Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle, three or four cars back from the front.
Karnes told The Associated Press in a brief phone interview Monday morning that he was “not sure what got hit.”
He was unhurt and is now near the medical tents set up in a median area between north- and sound-bound Interstate 5, just south of DuPont, Washington.
Karnes said: “there are several cars that are hanging over the overpass,” Karnes.
The train derailed before 8 a.m. Monday. Authorities reported “injuries and casualties” but did not immediately have more information.
