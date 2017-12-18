Train cars ‘hanging over the overpass’

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Chris Karnes was on the train Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle, three or four cars back from the front.

Karnes told The Associated Press in a brief phone interview Monday morning that he was “not sure what got hit.”

He was unhurt and is now near the medical tents set up in a median area between north- and sound-bound Interstate 5, just south of DuPont, Washington.

Karnes said: “there are several cars that are hanging over the overpass,” Karnes.

The train derailed before 8 a.m. Monday. Authorities reported “injuries and casualties” but did not immediately have more information.

LATEST: "Several cars on I5 struck by derailed Amtrak train cars," Pierce County Sheriff's Office says; multiple injuries reported. https://t.co/4rDhIRnLur pic.twitter.com/bMnHXsELkc — ABC News (@ABC) December 18, 2017

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017