Woman wounded breaking up fight between 2 dogs and coyote

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Beavertail State Park was briefly closed after a woman suffered puncture wounds breaking up a fight between two dogs and a coyote.

The Providence Journal reports the fight broke out around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The park was closed for a short time Monday morning while three officers from the Department of Environmental Management's law enforcement division searched for the coyote.

The park later re-opened and two officers will remain there Monday.

The incident occurred when Barbara Szpatowski, a former town councilwoman, visited the park with her dog and a friend's dog.

The two dogs spotted a coyote in the parking lot and rushed toward it.

Szpatowski managed to pull the dogs off by their collars. She later received a rabies shot. The dogs suffered cuts to the face and ear.

