Bodies of missing fishermen recovered from "Misty Blue"

By: John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

NANTUCKET, Mass. (WLNE) — After an agonizing two weeks for the families of 44-year-old Michael Roberts and 32-year-old Jonathan Saraiva, the bodies of the two fishermen were recovered Monday by Massachusetts State Police divers.

The first was found around 10:30 AM, the other just before 4:30 PM--both still aboard the Misty Blue.

The clamming vessel sank on December 4th, about 10 miles southeast of Nantucket.

Roberts was a five-year veteran with Atlantic Capes Fisheries, which managed the ship.

Saraiva had just started with the company.

Atlantic Capes Fisheries released a statement Monday night:

"ACF is thankful and saddened to receive the news that divers have recovered the bodies of the missing crewmen... Team members extend their deepest condolences to the families."

Rev. David Lima, a spokesman for Saraiva's family, also released a statement:

"The family is going through a difficult time but they are grateful and want to thank the Massachusetts state police divers and the coast guard for finding and bringing their son and Mr. Roberts home."

Roberts' widow Tammy declined to comment Monday night, referring us to her attorney, who did not return our calls.

What caused the ship to sink is still a mystery.

