ABC6 Sports Play of the Week Nominees (Dec. 11-17)

  • Watch the video below and cast your vote for ABC6 Sports Play of the Week! (Dec. 11-17)

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Seekonk's Logan Casala (Steal & Layup)
    93%
    85 votes
    East Providence's Jose Santiago (Drive To The Basket)
    3%
    3 votes
    Providence Native/Cushing's David Duke (Rebound & Layup)
    4%
    4 votes
    PC Senior Tom Planek (Steal/Comeback Spark)
    0%
    0 votes

ABC6 Sports Play of the Week Nominees (Dec. 11-17)

Posted: Updated:

Here are the nominees for ABC6 Sports Play of the Week! These are some of the top plays captured by our cameras from the past seven days. Vote for your favorite through Friday at 4:00 p.m. and the winner will be announced on ABC6 News at 5:30 Friday night.

