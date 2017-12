By: News Staff

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A double stabbing that left two men injured is under investigation, Woonsocket Police said Monday night.

Officers responded to the area of the Cumberland Street and Florence Drive on the Hamlet Ave footbridge around 7:00 p.m.

Police could not comment on the incident, but did confirm both victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

