UPDATE: Man in custody after deadly Providence stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One person is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Providence.

The stabbing occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Monday on Russo Street.

Police say they found a 35-year-old man with stab wounds outside a home, but the suspect nowhere in sight. He was later taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, police were called Parenti Villa Apartment Complex for a hostage situation.

After hours of negotiation, the swat team took 28-year-old Nathan Spardello into custody.

A Providence Police K-9 unit was brought in to assist the search.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

