UPDATE: Man in custody after deadly Providence stabbing - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Man in custody after deadly Providence stabbing

Posted: Updated:
Nathan Spardello Nathan Spardello

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One person is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Providence.

The stabbing occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Monday on Russo Street.

Police say they found a 35-year-old man with stab wounds outside a home, but the suspect nowhere in sight. He was later taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, police were called Parenti Villa Apartment Complex for a hostage situation.

After hours of negotiation, the swat team took 28-year-old Nathan Spardello into custody.

A Providence Police K-9 unit was brought in to assist the search. 

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.