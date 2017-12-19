PawSox chairman visits Worcester City Hall

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien wants the state to take action on the future of the PawSox.

The plea comes after news that the team owners visited the city of Worcester on Friday.

The PawSox confirmed to ABC6 News that the team’s Chairman Larry Lucchino visited Worcester City Hall last week.

Back in August, the city council voted to do everything in its power to convince the team that Worcester was the right fit.

Rhode Island officials expressed concern that the team could be convinced to relocate there.

“What I have said is I want to protect the tax payers. This deal does that. It’s been in front of the legislature for months. I don’t know what they’re waiting for I think they should take action before it's too late,” said Governor Gina Raimondo.

Mayor Grebien has scheduled a press conference at noon Tuesday calling for the state to “act now or never” on the Slater Mill Ballpark.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017