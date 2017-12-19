Rehoboth assistant principal arrested

By: News Staff

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — An assistant principal at a Rehoboth middle school has been placed on leave following his arrest on prostitution charges.

Aaron Viera from Beckwith Middle School was arrested on those charges back in October.

However, parents at the Dighton-Rehoboth school say they were not notified until Sunday through a letter by the school district’s superintendent.

“They are someone in a leadership position, it’s someone the kids should look up to, they shouldn’t be engaging in activities like that.”

Viera has been placed on leave pending the investigation.

