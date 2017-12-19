Rehoboth assistant principal arrested - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rehoboth assistant principal arrested

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — An assistant principal at a Rehoboth middle school has been placed on leave following his arrest on prostitution charges.

Aaron Viera from Beckwith Middle School was arrested on those charges back in October.

However, parents at the Dighton-Rehoboth school say they were not notified until Sunday through a letter by the school district’s superintendent.

“They are someone in a leadership position, it’s someone the kids should look up to, they shouldn’t be engaging in activities like that.”

Viera has been placed on leave pending the investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.